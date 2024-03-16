Road closures on March 17 for Car-free Sunday and Metasprint duathlon

SINGAPORE – Two major events will see roads in the city centre closed on Sunday, March 17.

Car-Free Sunday is making a return after a four-year hiatus, while the Metasprint Series Singapore 2024 duathlon event will see Athletes will compete in running and cycling races through the heart of the city.

To facilitate these events, several roads and lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic and converted to two-way traffic during the stipulated periods. The road closures will affect the Civic District and Central Business District (CBD).

While using public transport is encouraged on March 17, some bus services will be impacted by the road closures. Commuters should plan their travel accordingly, check the latest traffic updates before embarking on their journey, and expect delays on certain routes.

The police said access during the closures will be restricted to authorised vehicles, and police and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary police officers will be on duty to assist and direct motorists.

“Parking restrictions along the affected roads and lanes will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed,” the police added.