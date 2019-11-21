Road closures in Tampines for bridge construction

Sections of a road in Tampines will be temporarily closed to traffic next week for the construction of two new pedestrian overhead bridges.

The bridges are expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year.

Two sections of Tampines Avenue 9 will be affected because of the works.

The road from the junction with Tampines Street 73 to the junction with Street 72 will be closed next Tuesday between 1.15am and 5am.

The section from the junction with Street 72 to the junction with Avenue 6 will be closed next Friday between 1.15am and 5am.

The Housing Board yesterday advised motorists heading from Tampines Avenue 9 to Avenue 10 next Tuesday to use an alternative route from Street 72 to Avenue 5, or from Tampines North Drive 1 to Tampines Avenue 11.

Those travelling from Avenue 10 to Avenue 9 are advised to use an alternative route from Avenue 5 to Street 72 or from Avenue 11 to Tampines North Drive 1.

The heavy vehicle park in Avenue 9 will remain accessible despite the closures.

For next Friday, the HDB advised residents of the Tampines GreenRidges estate to access the development from Street 61, as access in Avenue 9 will be temporarily closed.

Motorists travelling from Avenue 9 to Avenue 10 are advised to use the alternative route through Avenue 6, Street 61 and Tampines North Drive 1.

Those travelling from Avenue 10 to Avenue 9 are advised to use the alternative route via Tampines North Drive 1, Street 61 and Avenue 6.

The new overhead bridges undergoing construction will allow residents to conveniently cross Tampines Avenue 9 and access nearby amenities.

Lifts will also be installed at both bridges, and they are expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of next year.

The HDB said that barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists during the road closures.