Road closures, extra security measures in and around Marina Bay on National Day

SINGAPORE - Several roads will be closed and additional security measures will be in place in the Marina Bay area for the National Day Parade (NDP) next Thursday (Aug 9).

The police on Friday issued an advisory on traffic and security arrangements ahead of NDP, which will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay.

There will be road closures at parts of Temasek Avenue, Raffles Avenue, Republic Boulevard, Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Link, Nicoll Highway, Esplanade Drive, Stamford Road, Connaught Drive, Fullerton Road and Collyer Quay for various periods on the day.

Access to these roads will only be granted to authorised vehicles with the approved labels, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Those who wish to get to these areas are strongly advised to use public transport.

Motorists should also note that traffic delays are expected in Raffles Boulevard, Raffles Avenue, Republic Avenue, Bras Basah Road, North Bridge Road, Parliament Place, Coleman Street, Stamford Road, Nicoll Highway, Esplanade Drive and Bayfront Avenue.

Motorists heading to Suntec City and Marina Square from Crawford Street and Ophir Road are advised to use alternate routes via Nicoll Highway or Beach Road.

Parking restrictions along the peripheral roads will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction will be towed.

With large crowds expected at the areas around Marina Bay, the police have also advised the public to be vigilant and to safeguard their belongings.

Parade-goers should arrive early to allow ample time for security checks before the start of the parade. They are encouraged to minimise the amount of personal belongings they bring into the venue to facilitate quick security clearance.

Admission into The Float @ Marina Bay will only be allowed for ticket holders. Gates will open at 4 pm.

Any container (100ml capacity or larger) containing liquid, aerosol or gel will go through additional checks. Canned drinks and canned items are also not allowed into the venue.

This year's NDP has been declared an enhanced security special event under the Public Order Act by the Minister for Home Affairs.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as drones, are prohibited within the special event area.

It is an offence to bring or fly UAVs into the special event area without a valid permit.

Flying a UAV outside of the special event area in a manner that disrupts, interferes with, delays or obstructs the conduct of NDP is also an offence.

Those who possess prohibited items within the special event area, or fly an UAV illegally may face up to 12 months' jail, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

The prohibited items or UAV will also be seized.