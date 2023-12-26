Road closures and enhanced security measures in place for Marina Bay countdown

SINGAPORE – Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and security of the public during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 held on Dec 31 to the early hours of Jan 1, 2024.

The police are expecting large crowds to join in New Year’s Eve festivities around the Marina Bay area. In 2022, the authorities said a crowd of up to 500,000, similar to pre-pandemic numbers, was expected to turn up in the area.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds at different locations in the vicinity of Marina Bay, said the police in a statement on Dec 26.

Officers from Police Land Divisions, Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command, Police Coast Guard, Traffic Police, Emergency Response Teams and Aerial Response Team will also be conducting enhanced patrols during this period.

For the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, more than 700 police officers were deployed. The police did not say how many officers will be deployed for the 2024 countdown.

To prevent overcrowding, the number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police. These include The Promontory, One Fullerton, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade. Entry into these areas will be stopped once capacity has reached planned safety thresholds.

Certain entrances and exits at MRT stations around the Marina Bay area will also be closed, to regulate crowd flow, and trains may bypass overcrowded stations to divert people away from congested areas.

City Hall, Raffles Place and Bayfront MRT stations are expected to be very crowded and the public is encouraged to use other stations nearby such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown and Marina Bay.

Revellers in the area are advised to make use of the Crowd@MarinaBay live map, which provides information such as real-time crowd levels, closures around Marina Bay and available routes to the area before the festivities.

The map is available at go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay from 6pm on Dec 31.

The dispersal of revellers after the event is also likely to be slow due to large crowds. To facilitate safe and orderly dispersal, there will be designated routes out of Marina Bay and signage will be put up to guide the public.

The police said members of the public may also be directed to another MRT station nearby to avoid overcrowding at certain stations.

Overcrowding has become a key concern during the festive period since the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in October 2022. An estimated 100,000 revellers had squeezed into the popular nightlife area in Seoul, South Korea, causing a crush that left more than 150 dead.

The police added that security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items. Members of the public are also advised to be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets.