Road closures, enhanced security for New Year festivities

Countdown events on Dec 31 are expected to draw large crowds.

SINGAPORE – Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place during ONE Countdown 2026 on Dec 31 until the early hours of Jan 1 , with the events expected to draw huge crowds.

Celebrations and firework displays islandwide include those at Marina Bay and The Kallang, which was formerly known as Singapore Sports Hub .

Police, auxiliary police and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Marina Bay and The Kallang, said the police on Dec 28.

Of fice rs from the police land divisions, including emergency response teams, Special Operations Command, Police Coast Guard and Traffic Police will be conducting enhanced patrols.

To prevent overcrowding, the number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police and security personnel.

These include The Promontory, One Fullerton/Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade and other areas within the vicinity of Marina Bay.

Similar crowd control measures will be in place at Stadium Roar, Stadium Riverside Walk, Beach Volleyball Court, Lawn Bowl, Tanjong Rhu Promenade and Water Sports Centre at the Kallang Basin .

Entry into these areas will be stopped once capacity has reached safety thresholds, the police added.

People should not cycle in the vicinity of Marina Bay and Kallang Basin .

City Hall, Raffles Place, Bayfront, Stadium, Tanjong Rhu and Nicoll Highway MRT stations are expected to be very crowded. People are encouraged to use other nearby stations such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown, Marina Bay, Kallang and Mountbatten.

Footways along Bayfront Avenue as well as Esplanade, Merdeka and Tanjong Rhu bridge s are only for transit purposes, with pedestrians not allowed to stop and congregate.

Revellers are advised to use the Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang live maps, which provide information such as real-time crowd levels, photos of the crowd situation and area closures.

The map for Marina Bay will be available from 7pm , and that for Kallang Basin from 8.30pm .

To facilitate safe and orderly dispersal, there will be designated routes out of Marina Bay and Kallang Basin, with signs put up to guide the public.

People may be directed to other MRT stations to avoid overcrowding.

As a number of bus and train services have been extended on New Year’s Eve , the police said there will not be a need to rush home after midnight.

Revellers can also head to other countdown festivities in the heartland. More information can be found at https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/onecountdown /

For inquiries on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, call 6950 3263 and visit www.marinabaycountdown.sg or its Facebook page.

For inquiries on ONE Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, visit www.thekallang.com.sg/events/Countdown2026

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will establish Temporary Restricted Areas (TRA) in Marina Bay and The Kallang.

For Marina Bay, the TRA will be in effect from 7pm on Dec 31 to 1am on Jan 1 . For The Kallang, it will be in effect from 8.30pm on Dec 31 to 1am on Jan 1 .

During this period, all aerial activities including kite flying, hoisting of captive balloons and the flying of unmanned aircraft, such as drones, within and into the TRA are not allowed .

Security personnel deployed at the various celebrations may conduct checks, including bag and personal item.

The police also remind the public to remain vigilant and adopt crime prevention measures:

Look after your belongings at all times, especially in crowded areas. Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to you. Stay close to your friends or move around in groups. Be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery. Ensure your bag is close and sling it in front. Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket. Take note of crowd advisories and comply with instructions from deployed personnel. Avoid contact or confrontations with unruly people. Approach any police officer or dial 999 for assistance.

Suspicious people and activities should be reported to the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473 , or the police on 999, or SMS on 70999 . Information can also be provided at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness or via the SGSecure app.

Road closures

Some roads and lanes will be closed to vehicles on Dec 31.

From 6pm to 9pm

Left lane of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and Collyer Quay)

Left lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Raffles Quay)

Right lane of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton and Stamford roads)

From 6pm to 2am

Bayfront Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and lamp post 34F)

Slip road from Bayfront Avenue to Raffles Avenue

Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Nicoll Highway and Fullerton Road)

Slip road from Raffles Avenue to Esplanade Drive

Fullerton Road (between Esplanade Drive and lamp post 18)

From 9pm to 11pm

Extreme right lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Finlayson Green and Fullerton Square)

From 9pm to 2am

Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Collyer Quay and Esplanade Drive)

Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and Collyer Quay)

Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Raffles Quay)

Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton and Stamford roads)

From 10pm to 2am

Left two lanes of Finlayson Green in the direction of Marina Boulevard (between Robinson Road and Raffles Quay)

Marina Boulevard (between Collyer Quay and Bayfront Avenue)

Bayfront Link (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 10F)

Raffles Avenue (between Bayfront Avenue and Esplanade Drive)

Temasek Avenue in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)

Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road (between Stamford and Bras Basah roads)

From 11pm to 2am

Collyer Quay in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Finlayson Green and Fullerton Square)

Fullerton Square in the direction of Battery Road (between Collyer Quay and lamp post 1)

Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Bras Basah and Stamford roads)

Slip road from Raffles Boulevard to Temasek Avenue

Temasek Avenue in the direction of Temasek Boulevard (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard)

Raffles Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 23F and Raffles Avenue)

Raffles Avenue (between Republic Boulevard and Temasek Avenue)

Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic and Raffles avenues)

From 11.30pm to 12.15am

Right lane of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Ophir Road (between Republic Boulevard and Ophir Road)

Slip road from Ophir Road to Sheares Avenue

East Coast Parkway in the direction of Sheares Avenue (between Exit 14 and Sheares Avenue)

Slip road from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway to East Coast Parkway (Sheares Avenue)

Sheares Avenue in the direction of Central Boulevard (between East Coast Parkway and Sheares Link)

Slip road from East Coast Parkway (Sheares Avenue) to Rochor Road

From 11.30pm to 2am

Sheares Link in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between Sheares and Bayfront avenues)

The open space carpark along Bayfront Avenue will be closed.

The public should take public transport to Marina Bay as parking spaces are expected to be limited.

Vehicles parked in buildings located within the closed roads may not be able to exit during the period of road closures.

Auxiliary police officers will be stationed at all affected road junctions to assist motorists.

Traffic advisory signs and electronic variable message signs will be put up near the affected roads.

Parking at peripheral roads and stopping of vehicles along East Coast Parkway and Tanjong Rhu to watch the fireworks are not allowed.

One carriageway of Sheares Avenue towards Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be closed from 11.30pm on Dec 31 to 12.15am on Jan 1 . Motorists can access MBS via the MCE-AYE route.