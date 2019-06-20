Road closure in Sengkang on June 27 for construction of new overhead bridge

SINGAPORE - A section of Sengkang East Way will be temporarily closed to traffic next Thursday (June 27) to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian overhead bridge.

The closure, which will be from 1am to 5am, will be between the junction of Sengkang East Way and Sengkang East Road, and the junction of Sengkang East Way and Anchorvale Link.

In a statement on Thursday (June 20), the Housing Board (HDB) said that the new overhead bridge will enable residents to cross Sengkang East Way and access amenities in the area.

The bridge is estimated to be completed by the third quarter of next year, the HDB said.

With the temporary road closure, motorists heading from Sengkang East Way to Sengkang West Way should take the route from Sengkang East Road to Anchorvale Street or Anchorvale Drive.

Those travelling from Sengkang West Way to Sengkang East Way are advised to use the route from Anchorvale Link to Anchorvale Street or Anchorvale Drive.

Barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists.

The HDB also advised motorists to drive carefully and observe information signs displayed.