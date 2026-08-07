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River Wonders debuts new red panda and exhibit this National Day weekend

Yaffa, an 11-year-old male red panda, will make its official debut this National Day weekend.

SINGAPORE – A new red panda is preparing to greet visitors at River Wonders in Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Yaffa, an 11-year-old male, will make its official debut this National Day weekend at the recently constructed red panda exhibit in the Yangtze River zone.

It arrived from Taipei Zoo as part of an animal exchange programme, making it the first new red panda to join River Wonders in 12 years. The river-themed zoo has another red panda, Karma, at Giant Panda Forest.

“Yaffa is here to be an ambassador for his species, giving our guests a chance to get to know red pandas up close,” said Azmi Amzah, curator of animal care (operations) at Mandai Wildlife Group.

“When he first arrived, he was quite wary of us. We let him set the pace, introducing him to the keepers and routines bit by bit.

“Yaffa has since warmed up to us,” added Azmi. “He’s got a lot of personality once you get to know him, and we can’t wait for guests to see that for themselves.”

Yaffa arrived in Singapore in June and underwent a month-long quarantine, which included a comprehensive health assessment.

The exhibit is divided into two connected areas, linked by an overhanging log crossing that allows Yaffa to move freely between them.

Visitors will be able to see Yaffa in an indoor viewing area without a glass barrier.

Mandai Wildlife Group said the red panda exhibit is being developed in two phases, with each phase designed to house one red panda. A second, separate exhibit is being built.

Singapore residents can enjoy exclusive savings and ticket bundles with WildPass, a complimentary digital membership.

Until Aug 31, there will be up to 30 per cent off the 2-Attraction Pass, with prices starting at $44 for children and $59 for adults.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above can access Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise, Rainforest Wild Adventure or Exploria at $25 for each attraction.

Native to Asia, red pandas are listed as an endangered species, with less than 10,000 remaining in the wild.

Numbers continue to decline due to habitat loss, poaching and illegal pet trade.