River Valley High School student charged with murder of schoolmate took O levels in remand

SINGAPORE - The student from River Valley High School (RVHS) who allegedly murdered his schoolmate last year took his O-level examinations while in remand.

The now 17-year-old has been remanded since the incident on July 19, 2021.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said the teen sat the exams this year as a private candidate.

An SPS spokesman said: “He was given access to study materials for self-study and invigilators were deployed for him to take his exams in prison.”

According to the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, the examinations concluded in November.

The results of the O-level examinations are tentatively expected to be released in January 2023, according to the Ministry of Education.

The teen was charged in July 2021 with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolmate at a toilet in RVHS.

The incident had made national headlines and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing delivered a speech on the case in Parliament.

In it, Mr Chan said that the Secondary 4 student had been seen holding an axe.