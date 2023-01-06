River Hongbao returns as organisers prepare for record number of visitors

SINGAPORE – Organisers of the River Hongbao event are preparing for a record turnout as this year’s edition gets a boost from the removal of pandemic restrictions.

The nine-day event at Gardens by the Bay from Jan 20 to Jan 28 offers both physical and virtual activities. Admission is free to all visitors, with no prior booking required.

To ensure crowd safety, more than 100 volunteers, along with auxiliary police officers, will be deployed.

The highlights include intricate Chinese New Year-themed structures, carnival games and performances. Thirty giant lanterns will also be set up, the same as last year.

Food Street will make its return for the first time since the pandemic, with local cuisine and street food dished out.

Organisers have teased a possible collaboration with Taiwan’s famous Shilin Night Market, although it is still subject to approval.

Floral displays at the Flower Dome will showcase 40 varieties of dahlias from Europe.