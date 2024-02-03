River Hongbao 2024 takes visitors on a trip through time with CNY market exhibition

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the River Hongbao this year will take a walk down memory lane or be acquainted with how Chinatown looked during Chinese New Year festivities in the 1970s.

They will have the opportunity to witness how stallholders prepared food out of push carts and letter writers sold chun lian (Chinese couplets) along the footpaths.

The exhibition titled From Push Carts to Online Carts: Chinese New Year Markets through Times will run from Feb 8 to 17 at the Meadow at Gardens by the Bay, showcasing the evolution of CNY markets in Singapore from the 1950s to today.

Admission to the River Hongbao 2024 is free.

The exhibition’s curator, Ms Lin Chia-Tsun from the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, told The Straits Times that the theme of CNY markets through the years appeals to Singaporeans of all ages, genders and races as most can relate to going shopping.

“We want to bring people back to this nostalgic feel of the old Chinese New Year markets in Chinatown so we also recreated some of these food stalls that highlight the Chinese New Year goodies in the old Chinatown Chinese New Market style,” said Ms Lin.

She added: “People can interact with the store, take photos and at the same time get a sense of how the stalls looked like in the past and get immersed in this feel of the old Chinatown Chinese New Year market.”