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The Meteorological Service Singapore had said inter-monsoon conditions are expected in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - A flash flood that took place at Mountbatten Road following a deluge on the morning of May 15 subsided after about 15 minutes.

National water agency PUB had alerted motorists at 10.47am to avoid Mountbatten Road (from Amber Road to Tanjong Katong Road South) due to a flash flood.

In an update on X at 11.03am, PUB said the flood had subsided.

The water agency also advised the public t o steer clear of several locations islandwide for due to the risk of flash floods.

Between 9.26am a n d 10.31am, PUB said the following areas should be avoided:

Service Road off Upper Paya Lebar Road (near Lim Teck Boo Road)

Junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 1 Geylang

Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road)

Service Road off Mountbatten Road (near Jalan Seaview)

Mountbatten Road (slip road to Tanjong Katong Road South)

Jalan Pokok Serunai

In a post on X, PUB said heavy rain is expected over northern, eastern and central parts of the island from 10am to 11.15am.

The weatherman had forecast thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore in the first two weeks of May.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said inter-monsoon conditions are expected in Singapore and the surrounding region, with mostly light winds coming from variable directions.

Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings, the Met Service added.

Some thundery showers may also extend into the evening on a few days.