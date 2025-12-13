Straitstimes.com header logo

Risk of flash floods in vicinity of Bukit Timah: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon for the first half of December, with moderate to heavy rain possibly extending into the evenings on a few days.

Thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon for the first half of December.

ST PHOTO: VIHANYA RAKSHIKA

avatar-alt

Vihanya Rakshika

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Members of the public have been urged to avoid three areas in the vicinity of Bukit Timah on Dec 13 due to the risk of a flash flood occurring.

They are:

  • Dunearn Road, from Rifle Range to Binjai Park

  • Junction of King’s Road and Prince Road

  • Mackenzie Road near Bukit Timah Road

National water agency PUB issued an alert on social media at around 6pm to avoid the areas for the next hour, citing heavy rain.

The National Environment Agency had also warned of heavy rain in the southern and western areas of the island, from 6.15pm to 7pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had also put up a warning on its website, stating that “heavy thundery showers” were expected during the same period.

This comes just a day after

flash floods occurred in Kembangan and Upper East Coast Road

on the afternoon of Dec 12 amid heavy rain across Singapore.

In its fortnightly weather report, MSS on Dec 1 said

thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon

for the first half of December, with moderate to heavy rain possibly extending into the evenings on a few days.

More on this topic
S’pore’s year-end rains to coincide with two rain-bearing systems, but wetter weather unlikely
Not every flooding event can be prevented, says PUB chief, as climate change impacts rainfall
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.