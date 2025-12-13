Risk of flash floods in vicinity of Bukit Timah: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon for the first half of December.

SINGAPORE – Members of the public have been urged to avoid three areas in the vicinity of Bukit Timah on Dec 13 due to the risk of a flash flood occurring.

They are:

Dunearn Road, from Rifle Range to Binjai Park

Junction of King’s Road and Prince Road

Mackenzie Road near Bukit Timah Road

National water agency PUB issued an alert on social media at around 6pm to avoid the areas for the next hour, citing heavy rain.

The National Environment Agency had also warned of heavy rain in the southern and western areas of the island, from 6.15pm to 7pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had also put up a warning on its website, stating that “heavy thundery showers” were expected during the same period.

This comes just a day after flash floods occurred in Kembangan and Upper East Coast Road on the afternoon of Dec 12 amid heavy rain across Singapore.