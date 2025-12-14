Straitstimes.com header logo

Risk of flash floods at 4 locations in western Singapore: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore in the afternoon of Dec 13.

Heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore in the afternoon of Dec 14.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

avatar-alt

Gabrielle Andres

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s national water agency PUB has issued a flash flood risk warning for four locations in western Singapore on Dec 14 due to heavy rain.

In social media posts at around 3pm, PUB said these areas are:

  • Junction of Lorong Kismis and Toh Tuck Rise

  • Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way

  • Jalan Boon Lay (from Enterprise Road to International Road)

  • Dunearn Road (from Rifle Range Road to Binjai Park)

PUB urged members of the public to avoid these areas for an hour.

At about 2.30pm, PUB said heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 2.40pm to 3.40pm.

More on this topic
Risk of flash floods in vicinity of Bukit Timah: PUB
Not every flooding event can be prevented, says PUB chief, as climate change impacts rainfall
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.