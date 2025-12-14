Risk of flash floods at 4 locations in western Singapore: PUB
SINGAPORE - Singapore’s national water agency PUB has issued a flash flood risk warning for four locations in western Singapore on Dec 14 due to heavy rain.
In social media posts at around 3pm, PUB said these areas are:
Junction of Lorong Kismis and Toh Tuck Rise
Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way
Jalan Boon Lay (from Enterprise Road to International Road)
Dunearn Road (from Rifle Range Road to Binjai Park)
PUB urged members of the public to avoid these areas for an hour.
At about 2.30pm, PUB said heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 2.40pm to 3.40pm.