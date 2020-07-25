Risk factors for infection

Coronavirus pandemic

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday that the risk of Covid-19 transmission depends on three main factors. These are:

1 The number of people that an individual comes into contact with.

"The more people you are in contact with, the higher the risk of being infected, and higher the risk of you - if you are an infected person - to spread (Covid-19) to more people," said Mr Gan.

2 One's distance to contacts.

The closer an individual is to someone when speaking to or interacting with the person, the higher the risk of infection.

3 Duration of time in a confined space. The longer one spends in a confined space, the higher the risk of transmission.

Working on reducing these three risk factors will help to reduce one's risk of being infected with Covid-19, said Mr Gan.

