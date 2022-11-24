Rising stars named among the best law firms in 2023 list

The quest to find Singapore’s best law firms in 18 fields of law led to 100 names making the list out of some 1,000 law firms here.

It went down to the wire as Rajah & Tann and Dentons Rodyk – two of the Big Five firms – jointly topped The Straits Times Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2023 table, with both named in the top line-ups in 17 categories.

But Rajah & Tann ultimately had the edge over Dentons Rodyk, placing top in eight of the 17 categories. These included arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution, and insolvency and restructuring.

Rajah & Tann was also the top firm overall last year.

“Topping the charts in eight categories has displayed depth in our practice, while earning a spot in all 17 local categories of the survey acknowledges our bench strength. We thank all our clients for their trust and support,” said its managing partner Patrick Ang.

Dentons Rodyk global vice-chair and Asean chief executive Gerald Singham said: “The Singapore’s Best Law Firms list is a barometer of our legal landscape and effectively identifies top law firms like Dentons Rodyk, based on the recommendations of both clients and legal professionals. We are delighted and grateful to have been so recognised.”

The survey for the third edition of the annual list was conducted from June 7 to Aug 1 by The Straits Times and German-based international research firm Statista.

More than 6,100 respondents completed the survey, which covered 18 practice areas, one of which was solely for foreign law firms operating offshore practices here.

Twenty-four firms are on the list for the first time.

One of them, Entra Law, was started only in March 2022. It came in eighth in the technology, media, telecommunication category.

Managing director Heng Jun Meng said the firm was “immensely grateful for this recognition in the early stages of our journey”.

While the other three Big Five law firms – Drew & Napier, Allen & Gledhill and WongPartnership – maintained their good showing, some rising firms showed they could keep up with the big boys.

For instance, CNPLaw was jointly tied with Allen & Gledhill in getting a spot in 14 categories, even though it has less than a quarter of the latter’s lawyer strength.

CNPLaw managing partner Lisa Theng, noting the firm’s improvement in making it to 14 categories from nine last year, thanked clients and supporters, saying: “This result was the collective effort of every single person in the firm who worked hard and served our clients with integrity, excellence and a personal touch.”