Rising number of cases: What is it like to care for a child with an eating disorder?

SINGAPORE - During a weight-taking exercise in school in 2019, Ms Angela Tan’s 11-year-old daughter was mistakenly handed a slip with the weight of a boy who had used the machine before her.

Even though the number did not make much sense for her small frame, the girl called her mother and burst into tears.

Ms Tan, 48, said: “I had never seen her cry like that before.”

During the school holidays that year, her daughter stopped eating. Her weight dropped tremendously and her hair started falling out.

Ms Tan brought the girl to seek help, and she was hospitalised. After her daughter was diagnosed with an eating disorder, Ms Tan quit her marketing job to become a full-time caregiver for her only child.

She made the tough decision so that she could handle her daughter’s home-based therapy treatment - which includes serving three portion-controlled meals and three snacks throughout the day.

Ms Tan’s daughter is one of many children in Singapore who struggle with an eating disorder. Eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, characterised by an abnormally low body weight and an intense fear of gaining weight, and bulimia nervosa which involves binge eating then purging.

Dr Courtney Davis from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) told The Straits Times that the hospital saw an increasing number of new cases related to eating disorders among patients aged 11 to 18, from 50 to 70 cases in 2017 to 140 in 2023 .

Developing an eating disorder when young impacts physical, mental, and social development, said psychiatrist Dr Lee Ee Lian from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Growth stunts are the most obvious complication, and poor nutrition affects the neurological development of the young brain, she said.

Dr Davis said caregivers are critical to the recovery of children with eating disorders - they play an essential role in the re-nourishment of their child by supporting proper consumption and providing emotional support during the recovery process.

In April 2021, KKH collaborated with non-profit Caregivers Alliance (CAL) to offer better support to caregivers of those with eating disorders.

Through the programme, caregivers learn about how to better care for their loved ones who are on the road to recovery, and develop a network of support with other caregivers.

The programme has had six runs since then and has trained more than 120 caregivers, outreach manager at CAL Nandita Nalawala told ST.

She said: “When you have a room full of caregivers looking after individuals with similar conditions, everyone speaks the same language. They don’t need to explain themselves - everyone empathises and is on the same page.”

She said most participants have been parents of children as young as 11, while others include siblings, spouses and friends of those with eating disorders.

IHH Healthcare Singapore, which manages private healthcare institutes like Mount Elizabeth, will also be piloting a support programme for caregivers of patients with eating disorders in the third quarter of 2024.

Senior medical social worker at Singapore General Hospital Patricia Jin said parents often feel guilty, sad, helpless, and confused when their child is diagnosed with an eating disorder.

She said: “It can be challenging for parents to accept the diagnosis since a child’s food refusal might be mistaken as them being fussy or going through a developmental phase – and especially if the child had previously enjoyed eating.”

Ms Nandita said many of their parents may blame themselves, thinking they did not pay enough attention or neglected the eating disorder while it was developing.