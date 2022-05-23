Rising cost of food, utilities, transport a growing concern for low-income families

SINGAPORE - Grocery shopping is a monthly affair for Madam Masleana Mas'od, who rations items such as eggs and instant noodles across four weeks after buying them in bulk at the start of the month.

The 39-year-old lives in a public rental flat in Tampines with her husband and 19-year-old son. She juggles caring for her ailing husband at home with part-time work at a restaurant, which earns her about $800 a month.

About half of her income goes towards groceries for the family, with transport expenses for her and her son, a student, taking up another 15 per cent.

The rising prices of food, utilities and transport are a growing concern for the family, which has fallen on hard times since Madam Masleana's husband, also 39, had to quit his job as a rope access technician at the start of the year because of health concerns.

Madam Masleana said: "Now I have become the sole breadwinner of the family and it is a struggle to manage our expenses, especially unexpected costs like having to put in an additional $100 for groceries at the end of the month or taking a cab for my husband's medical appointments when he is in pain.

"Due to my husband's gastric and muscular conditions, my family usually has home-cooked meals, and I can see how items are becoming more expensive for us in the supermarkets."

Global shocks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led to a spike in consumer prices in Singapore in recent months, with inflation hitting a 10-year high.

Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said the surge in global energy and agricultural commodity prices will raise domestic inflation for fuel, electricity and gas and non-cooked food, which will, in turn, feed into higher prices for transport and food services over time.

Despite rising prices, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it has not observed any significant increase in the number of ComCare short-to-medium-term assistance (SMTA) applications from January to April this year.

As at April 30, about 15,000 households were on the SMTA scheme, MSF added.

Social service agencies The Straits Times spoke to said they have not seen a significant spike in applications for food or financial assistance since the start of the year.

They attributed this to a possible increase in income opportunities for some families, as well as the efficiency of existing government and community support measures.

Mr Nicholas Lai, executive director of Yong-en Care Centre, which operates a food support initiative, said: "Our data showed a slight increase in requests (for food aid) in January and February compared to December, but it has been steady since March.

"If there is a rise in demand and we need to ramp up operations, we are likely to face funding and manpower limitations."