Rising above adversity: Cash-strapped mums turn to home-based businesses

SINGAPORE - Amid an assortment of medals from competitions and family photos, Madam Salinah Salim skilfully manipulates swathes and strips of cloth on her trusty sewing machine as everything from baju kurung to reusable bags are sewn.

The 37-year-old has been in this business since 2012, and has operated out of a sewing studio which is a converted bedroom in her three-room flat in Woodlands from around 2016.

During peak periods, such as the lead-up to Hari Raya, she could have dozens of customers streaming into her home office for measurements. Running on passion, she says she has currently “maxed out” on her orders for the festive period.

Business is good, she says, but her family of four finds it difficult to save for the future. Madam Salinah’s income varies from about $1,000 to $2,000 a month, while her husband – a food delivery rider – earns less than $3,000 a month.

Madam Salinah is among a group of financially challenged people who run home-based businesses. They may be from low-income backgrounds, or are temporarily financially unstable because of a change in their situations. The business owners featured in this article receive help from the Government, or charities, or non-governmental bodies.

For Madam Salinah’s family of four, the household income per member range of about $1,000 falls below the 20th percentile in 2022, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics.

To qualify for the ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance – a government social assistance scheme – residents need to have a monthly household income per capita of $800 and below, among other things.

A recent report by researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) said that a family of four needs at least $6,693 a month to afford a basic standard of living. However, the Government responded by saying the study included not just basic needs, but discretionary experiences such as jewellery and overseas holidays.

There was a surge in home-based businesses during the pandemic, according to GoBusiness, a platform for businesses – developed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, and GovTech – to access government services and resources.

According to data from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, a total of 63,480 new enterprises were registered in 2020, a 3.1 per cent increase compared with 2019, while 65,438 businesses were registered in 2021.

Volunteer-led initiative Her Rise Above, which provides business training for female home business owners, has mentored over 40 women since its founding in 2019, with 18 still actively running their businesses.

Its co-founder Sapna K. Malhotra said the businesses empower these women to take charge of their lives.

“Our ladies in particular share a story of resilience, overcoming adverse situations and the creativity, and determination to provide a product or service with excellence,” she said.