Rise in hand, foot and mouth disease cases

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases have soared recently, with nearly 1,000 new ones reported each week since the start of March.

These numbers are significantly higher than the weekly figures for the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) weekly infectious disease bulletin.

There were 996 new cases of the viral disease reported between April 15 and April 21, compared with 761 for the corresponding week last year.

In total, there have been 12,309 HFMD cases between the start of the year and April 21, compared with 11,016 cases during the same time last year.

MOH said the number of HFMD cases "fluctuates from year to year and throughout the year".

"The number of HFMD cases in recent weeks is consistent with seasonal incidence which typically peaks around March to May," a ministry spokesman said.

Infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam said: "There are more cases, but it's just seasonal."

"It is the usual wax and wane. Herd immunity falls, and new cases come up again," added Dr Leong, who practises at Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Between 2013 and last year, the median number of cases for the first 16 weeks of the year, or the period in question, has been 8,836.

According to the latest MOH updates on Friday, two childcare centres and two kindergartens have active HFMD clusters.

They are Mindchamps Preschool at Kallang Leisure Park, My First Skool at Eastpoint Mall, St James Church Kindergarten and Bedok Methodist Church Kindergarten.

Mindchamps said that as of Friday evening, all the children had recovered and an MOH inspector had cleared the centre.

A childcare centre or kindergarten is defined as a cluster when it reports more than 10 HFMD cases or an "attack rate" higher than 13 per cent, and a transmission period of more than 16 days.

The attack rate refers to the proportion of children enrolled who have come down with the disease.

A person can get HFMD through direct contact with the nasal discharge, saliva, faeces and fluids from the rash of an infected person.

The incubation period for the virus is three to five days, with children below five most susceptible.

Common HFMD symptoms include a fever, sore throat, ulcers in the mouth and rashes or small blisters on the palms of the hands, soles and buttocks.

If your child has HFMD, you should inform their school or childcare centre immediately, so that they can watch for potential symptoms in other children and take additional precautions.