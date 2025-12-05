Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can usher in 2026 with celebrations on Dec 31 at seven heartland locations, featuring activities like a children’s carnival, a recycled fashion showcase and “sober clubbing”, as well as various music and dance performances.

As part of the ONE Countdown 2026, celebrations will take place at Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands, said the People’s Association (PA) in a statement on Dec 5. Fireworks displays will usher in the new year at all the heartland celebration sites, except for Woodlands.

The public can approach nearby community clubs, residents’ committees, neighbourhood committees and residents’ networks for more information, added PA. Some events may require tickets to enter.

Here are the highlights of the events:

Woodlands (Woodlands Waterfront Park)

The Woodlands Waterfront Countdown 2026 will feature “sober clubbing”, an alcohol-free party experience which PA said is a “globally trending wellness movement”, with lively DJ performances, mocktails, coffee and local snacks along the scenic Woodlands Waterfront.



A drone show will also take place over the waterfront.

Boon Lay (Hard court in front of Block 215 Boon Lay Place)

The Hearts @ Boon Lay, Building Brighter Futures celebration will feature an “Eras” dance floor with DJ-led and multilingual hits from the 60s to today, from a playlist curated by community voting.

Tampines (Our Tampines Hub)

The Our Tampines Hub Countdown Celebrations to 2026 will see a Pororo Kids Carnival with activities like bookmark-making and bouncing on a Pororo-themed inflatable. Families with older children can also look forward to e-sports tryouts and other games.

Punggol (One Punggol – Celebration Square and The Plaza/Open field in front of One Punggol)

At the One Punggol Year-End Countdown 2026, residents can immerse themselves in performances such as harmonica ensembles, a karate demonstration and a thrilling fire circus before counting down to the New Year.

On top of a fireworks display, the countdown at Punggol will also have a drone show, and fire dancing, fire eating and fire circus performances.

Nee Soon (Open field next to Futsal Arena @ Yishun)

At Nee Soon Countdown 2026 – Dare to Dream, residents can pen hopeful messages in a Postcard to My Future Self activity. Their postcards will be mailed back to them in 2026 as reminders of their aspirations.

Marsiling (Woodlands Secondary School)

Marsiling residents can join in a community art piece at the Marsiling Countdown As One celebration, where they can add colours to three large decorative banners. They can also contribute to a collection of well-wishes that will be displayed at the new Marsiling Community Club, which is slated to open in 2026.

Keat Hong (Keat Hong Square; hard court next to Keat Hong Community Club)

The Keat Hong Countdown to 2026: All To Gather, will feature a recycled fashion showcase where cancer survivors will model sustainable outfits made from recycled materials.