Rifle Range workplace death: Machine toppled because forks were partially inserted when lifted

SINGAPORE – The death of a worker in Rifle Range Road on Dec 27 was the result of forklift forks being raised before they were fully inserted under a machine, preliminary investigations have found.

The lifting of the partially inserted forks caused the machine to topple onto the worker, who later died in hospital from his injuries.

In an alert on Thursday, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said the worker was guiding the forklift to position its forks under the machine when the accident happened.

It said that all companies using forklifts should urgently assess their safety measures in the use of such vehicles.

The Dec 27 accident occurred at about 7.50am at 601 Rifle Range Road, a site near Upper Peirce Reservoir that is occupied by ST Engineering Advanced Material Engineering, the Ministry of Manpower said previously.

A 62-year-old man was arrested after the worker’s death. He was suspected of causing death by a negligent act.

The worker who was killed was Mr Ely Chow, 31, who was employed by labour supply company RCM Resources.

WSH Council’s alert on Thursday said there were six cases of forklift-related fatal workplace accidents in 2022. Two cases involved workers being crushed under forklifts that toppled from unbalanced loads, while in another two instances, workers were run over or crushed by moving forklifts.

The remaining two incidents, including the latest case, involved forklift forks toppling objects onto workers.

The WSH Council said companies should allow only competent and authorised workers to operate forklifts.

“Ensure all forklift operators have completed the necessary certifications such as the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications Operate Forklift Course. Require forklift operators to attend refresher training at least once every three years,” it said.

Firms should also have a safe work procedure for moving heavy equipment and machines. They can consult manufacturers for advice on how specific items can be moved safely.