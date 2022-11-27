Riders and drivers wary ahead of proposed CPF, workplace insurance roll-out

The CPF policy change was the most divisive of the proposals by an advisory committee to better protect platform workers. PHOTO: ST FILE
and
Updated
Published
38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - While Mr Charles Ban, 51, welcomes the news that ride-hailing companies will have to begin co-paying some drivers’ Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, he remains in two minds about joining the scheme.

With his CPF almost depleted, the extra contribution from ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab will help with his housing loan for the next 15 years. But the driver is concerned about discrimination: Would Grab end up assigning more passengers to drivers who have not opted in for CPF payments, since each trip will cost the company less?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top