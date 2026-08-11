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Ride vouchers, after-dark discounts up for grabs to draw tourists to Singapore’s precincts

The initiative is aimed at promoting nightlife hot spots and neighbourhoods beyond the city centre, such as Katong-Joo Chiat.

SINGAPORE – Tourists visiting Singapore from August to October, including for the F1 Grand Prix race weekend, will receive two new bonus Grab ride vouchers when they sign up for a travel pass on the ride-hailing app.

In a media statement on Aug 11, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Grab announced the roll-out of the vouchers as part of a three-month campaign to “inspire travellers to discover more of Singapore”.

The first voucher provides a 20 per cent discount on trips to and from Katong-Joo Chiat, Tiong Bahru, Mandai and Sentosa, capped at two redemptions a customer.

The second voucher promotes after-dark exploration, offering a one-time 20 per cent discount on any Grab ride to and from nightlife hot spots Holland Village, Clarke Quay, Boat Quay and Robertson Quay between 7pm and 4am.

To receive these vouchers, tourists have to sign up on the ride-hailing app for the Singapore Grab Travel Pass, a bundle of discounts on transport, food and travel activities, among other things.

The campaign, which runs from August to October, will coincide with the Singapore Grand Prix season from Oct 2 to 11, and the Singapore River Festival, which will be held from Sept 11 to 20.

“One of the best ways to experience Singapore is to explore it neighbourhood by neighbourhood,” said Grab Singapore’s managing director Alejandro Osorio.

“From discovering local food and heritage in Katong-Joo Chiat to spending the day at Mandai or enjoying the city after dark, each part of Singapore offers something different.”

STB’s executive director for South-east Asia Terrence Voon added: “Through our partnership with Grab and its strong reach across South-east Asia, we’re inspiring more travellers to choose Singapore for their next trip.”

STB and Grab said the campaign will reach travellers who are planning to visit Singapore through targeted digital advertisements across key South-east Asian markets.

Upon arriving in Singapore, visitors will be able to access the travel pass and precinct-focused vouchers for purchase on the ride-hailing app.

This initiative builds on STB’s “We don’t wait for fun” campaign launched in February to court young travellers, aged 25 to 39, to Singapore.

Rolled out across nine markets – including China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam – the campaign spotlights hidden gems across the island such as New Bahru and Joo Chiat.

STB projects international visitor arrivals in 2026 will reach between 17 million and 18 million, with tourism spending hitting $31 billion to $32.5 billion.

In 2025, Singapore’s tourism receipts climbed to an all-time high of $32.8 billion. International visitor arrivals came in at 16.9 million in 2025, up from 16.5 million arrivals in 2024.

In May, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said that tourism projects will get a $740 million injection over the next five years.

The Straits Times has contacted STB and Grab for more information.