Ride-hailing app Gojek down amid peak hour rush

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOJEK

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - Users were unable to make bookings on popular ride-hailing app Gojek during the evening rush hour on Jan 13, after the platform appeared to have crashed.

Attempts to get a ride were unsuccessful, and users received a “Can’t load location history” message instead.

The outage appeared to have started at about 3.30pm. On outage tracking website Downdetector, about 65 cases were reported by 5.30pm.

The Straits Times has contacted Gojek for details.

This is a developing story.

