Rida Video Centre, one of Singapore’s last video rental stores, to shutter after over 40 years

SINGAPORE – Rida Video Centre will be rolling its credits at the end of April after a four-decade run.

The video rental store, located in Coronation Shopping Plaza in Bukit Timah , announced its closure in a Facebook post on Feb 21 . Its last day of operations will be April 30 .

“Thank you very much for all your support and loyalty over the years. We truly appreciate it,” the store said.

It added that those with unused prepaid rental credits may visit the store to collect their credit balance. They may choose to exchange the balance for physical discs or receive a refund in cash or via PayNow.

Customers may contact the store via WhatsApp on 9186-6273 . Rida Video Centre added that it would not be contactable through Facebook, Instagram or a landline.

The Straits Times previously reported that the bricks-and-mortar store was founded in 1985 by Madam Laurel Khoo and her late husband, Mr Ooi Kai Peng . It was originally located in Serene Centre.

The store relocated to its current, smaller premises in Coronation Plaza in 2015 after Madam Khoo learnt that Serene Centre would be hiking up its rent.

The 2020 ST article said the store’s business had been negatively impacted by the rise of online streaming services.

It added that the store had more than 10,000 titles for rent, and over 500 titles for sale, including newer 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs.



ST has contacted Rida Video Centre for more information on its closure.