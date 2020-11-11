Ribena distributor recalls some blackcurrant fruit cordial products after consumer feedback

SINGAPORE - The distributor of Ribena beverages in Singapore has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of its cordial products after feedback that some bottles looked and tasted unusual.

In a statement on Wednesday (Nov 11), Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore said that it is recalling the affected one litre and two litre bottles of Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial as a precautionary measure.

Early findings show that only a small percentage of the batches with expiry dates from Aug 17, 2021 to Oct 16, 2021 are impacted, it added.

Even though not every bottle from these batches have been impacted, consumers are advised to avoid drinking the product if its taste and appearance have changed.

Those who have concerns about the product can contact the Suntory customer hotline on 1800-645-9551 between 9am and 6pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays, or e-mail the company at marketing.sg@suntory.com for more information.