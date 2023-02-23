Singapore Food Agency orders recall of Rex Grilled Clams with excessive cadmium levels

SINGAPORE - A batch of Rex Grilled Clams has been found to contain excessive cadmium, a type of heavy metal, and is being recalled.

The canned products from Malaysia have a best before date of July 4, 2025, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday.

It has detected cadmium at levels higher than the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

SFA has directed the importer Yee Lee Oils & Foodstuffs (Singapore) to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

Heavy metals such as cadmium, mercury, lead and arsenic are naturally present in the environment and can enter our food when the animals and plants we eat come into contact with water, soil and the seabed, said SFA.

Shellfish, in particular, grow on the ocean floor and can accumulate heavy metals that have sunk to the bottom.

Based on the levels of cadmium detected, one-time consumption of the affected products is unlikely to be of food safety concern, said SFA.

However, long-term intake of high levels of cadmium may cause renal dysfunction, bone demineralisation and increased risk of cancer in the lung, endometrium, bladder, and breast, the agency added.

Consumers who have consumed the affected products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

They can also contact the shops where they bought the products for enquiries.