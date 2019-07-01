Revving up for charity

Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, President Halimah Yacob's husband, cruising on a bike sponsored by Harley-Davidson of Singapore, at the outdoor carpark near Kallang Leisure Park yesterday. More than 700 motorcyclists - some from Malaysia and Brunei - rode in a record-breaking convoy of bikes to raise funds for a food bank run by Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim voluntary welfare organisation. The Hari Raya charity ride, organised by Bikers Union SG and Singapore Bikerz Inc, started near the Kallang Leisure Park mall and finished at Wisma Geylang Serai, where President Halimah handed tokens of appreciation to the participants. More than 100 Harleys were involved in the charity ride which made it into the Singapore Book of Records.