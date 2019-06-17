Reviving the kampung spirit at Hari Raya carnival

Festive fun and cultural treats were on full display at Karnival Aidilfitri yesterday, with everything from silat tanding and dikir barat performances to satay, lontong booths and batik fan-making.

The event at Marquee @ N6 Park in Hougang attracted around 2,000 residents of different races.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was in the festive spirit as well, joining residents in picking up the angklung, a traditional musical instrument, to play tunes such as Chan Mali Chan and Rasa Sayang. PM Lee is adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC grassroots organisations.

He greeted residents in Malay and wished them a happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri. He also thanked those from the Merdeka Generation in particular for their contributions to the country. "We feel joy because we not just celebrate Hari Raya, but because we get to celebrate it in Singapore with various races. The Chinese, Malays, Indians and the rest," he said.

The inaugural carnival, which is part of Hari Raya celebrations organised by the Malay Activity Executive Committees from the various community clubs in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC, is a departure from the sit-down lunches and dinners of previous years. The committee wanted residents to get up close and personal with Malay culture.

Madam Noriani Osman, the carnival's organising chairman, said: "We wanted to do something different this year as we wanted all residents, and not just the Malay/Muslims, to come together and interact with each other as we celebrate Hari Raya as one big community. We wanted to recreate a kampung atmosphere while strengthening ties not just within the Malay community, but with residents of all races."