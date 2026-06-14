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Those holding existing Class 3 or 3A licences will automatically qualify for the change.

SINGAPORE – From June 15 , Class 3 and 3A driving licence holders here will be allowed to drive all electric light goods vehicles (electric LGVs) and electric small buses with an unladen weight ( ULW ) not exceeding 3,000kg, up from the current cap of 2,500kg, the Traffic Police (TP) said.

This group of licence holders are already allowed to operate selected models of electric LGVs and electric small buses with a ULW of between 2,500kg and 3,000kg.

“This change supports Singapore’s commitment to fully transit to clean-energy vehicles by 2040,” the TP said in a statement on June 14.

In December 2025, the TP said Class 3 and 3A licence holders can safely operate such vehicles with a ULW of up to 3,000kg, as “their handling characteristics and dimensions are similar to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles with a ULW not exceeding 2,500kg”.

Current standard petrol and hybrid cars are considered ICE vehicles.

Electric LGVs and small buses are typically between 400kg and 500kg heavier than ICE vehicles because of their battery weight. The batteries are usually positioned beneath the vehicle floor, creating a lower centre of gravity and enhancing vehicle stability.

These fundamental characteristics of such electric vehicles (EVs) on the road – including steering and turning radius, as well as their dimensions, such as wheelbase and length – are also similar to ICE vehicles that Class 3 and 3A licence holders are permitted to drive, the TP noted.

Existing Class 3 or 3A licence holders will automatically qualify to drive electric LGVs and electric small buses up to 3,000kg in ULW. No additional endorsement, update or modification to their licence is needed.

However, EVs exceeding the new 3,000kg ULW threshold still require a Class 4 or 4P licence to operate, as the TP said that such heavier vehicles “may have different handling characteristics that require additional driving competencies”.

Similarly, drivers of ICE vehicles exceeding 2,500kg in ULW must hold a Class 4 or 4P driving licence, as these vehicles “have different weight distributions and designs” from their electric counterparts.

Drivers can check if their EV qualifies under the higher ULW threshold by referring to their vehicle’s registration card or Land Transport Authority registration details through the OneMotoring portal.

Alternatively, they can contact their vehicle manufacturer or authorised dealer for the technical specifications, or check the manufacturer’s vehicle identification number plate.

Those convicted of driving electric vehicles heavier than 3,000kg with only a Class 3 or 3A licence face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

“TP will continually review driving licence requirements to facilitate EV adoption while maintaining road safety standards,” the Traffic Police said.