‘Reverse job fair’ for people with intellectual disabilities among ideas at community challenge

SINGAPORE - Having worked in the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) for seven years, Ms Ariel Gwee witnessed first-hand the struggles that people with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs) had with sustaining meaningful employment.

Hoping to address this issue, the 31-year-old, who is an assistant manager at Minds, signed up for the Design4Impact (D4I) challenge.

D4I is an open innovation platform which is in its third run in 2023. Social-minded innovators are invited to come together to co-create sustainable community-owned solutions.

Participants in this year’s challenge theme, Uplifting Vulnerable Families in Singapore, proposed solutions to tackle issues concerning access to education, financial management and navigating healthcare.

Working in a team of five, Ms Gwee and her colleagues from Minds proposed the idea of a “reverse job fair” to empower jobseekers with intellectual disabilities.

It is a platform where these jobseekers and employers can come together as they demonstrate their strengths, abilities and interests.

Employers will have access to resources for inclusive hiring, be able to debunk their misconceptions about PWIDs, and raise awareness of the PWID community as a whole.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to meaningful employment and financial independence,” she told The Straits Times.

Their team, Project I.N.F.O.R.M, was one of three winners in the D4I challenge, which saw eight shortlisted teams pitching their solutions to a panel of judges on Friday.

The other winners were Project Be-Care and Connect Quest.

Project Be-Care aims to uplift bereaved caregivers by providing ready access to counselling and grief support services.

It also offers structured employment schemes to help those who are unemployed re-enter the workforce, by rediscovering their strengths and identities.