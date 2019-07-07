Revamped Tampines Round Market officially reopens

SINGAPORE - The Tampines Round Market and Food Centre has reopened after a two-month revamp, with improvements such as better ventilation and bird spikes to keep avian pests away.

Child seats will be made available in a month's time, and a new drop-off point is in the works as part of plans to improve traffic accessibility in the area.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the market's reopening on Sunday (July 7), North East District Mayor Desmond Choo said the changes to the 36-year-old market were based on feedback given by stall owners and local residents.

"To many of our residents in the North East District, (the market) has become not only just a place where you come and enjoy very good food," he said. "It has become an indelible mark on our history."

The event was also attended by other Tampines MPs including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslims Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

A durian giveaway for seniors proved to be one of the biggest draws.

Other improvements to the market include more wheelchair-friendly spaces and energy-conserving lamps, as well as new tray-return racks and refurbished toilets.

About 10 plastic child seats will be made available initially, Mr Choo said. He added: "We will continue to scale this up as we gather more feedback from young families."

Housewife Lee Geok Hong, 62, said: "It's much cooler now than before, when we didn't have such big fans. The birds used to fly in as well, but I haven't seen any around today."