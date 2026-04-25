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SINGAPORE – The refreshed Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) traces the journey of the Malay community from its diverse regional roots to a shared sense of home in Singapore, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

This is reflected in the theme of the newly reopened centre – dari rantau ke rumah (Malay for “from region to home”), he said at its official reopening held in Kampong Gelam on April 25.

“This Malay heritage is not monolithic. It is rich and diverse – made up of many groups with roots across the region, of course people from the Malay Peninsula itself, but also Javanese, Bugis, Minangkabau and others. Each with its own traditions and customs, and yet over time, these distinct strands have come together here in Singapore,” he said.

What has emerged, he added, is a distinctly Singaporean Malay culture.

“It draws from the richness of the wider Malay world – its traditions, customs, and beliefs, which have been passed down from our region to our nation, and across generations. But importantly, it is shaped and defined by our shared experiences as Singaporeans,” he said.

PM Wong said that Malay culture continues to flourish in Singapore, “from the pantun (poem) we heard earlier to the batik and songket (a traditional, luxurious handwoven fabric) worn with pride”.

“But even the most meaningful institutions must evolve. And that is why over time, we decided that the centre needed to be refreshed. Partly out of necessity because this is an old building and its facilities needed upgrading. But importantly, to enable it to better fulfil its mission as a living centre for Singapore Malay culture,” he said.

The centre is no longer just a museum or a heritage centre, but “a living part of our Singapore story”, he added.

The MHC is located in a building known as Istana Kampong Gelam, which once housed the descendants of Sultan Hussein Shah, the Sultan of Johor.

The centre aims to tell the Malay story in ways that connect more deeply with a new generation of Singaporeans, said PM Wong.

PM Lawrence Wong (centre, left), and Kampong Gelam Alliance chairman Zaki Ma’arof (centre, right) joining performers outside the Malay Heritage Centre during its reopening on April 25. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

PM Wong said the centre is no longer just about showing new artefacts and exhibits, but goes beyond static displays to offer more immersive and interactive experiences.

“Visitors can engage with stories through multimedia installations and curated spaces that bring history to life. In doing so, they can better understand how our past has shaped who we are today, and how it can guide us forward,” he said.

PM Wong also paid tribute to Singaporean Malays who have contributed to the shared Singaporean identity.

He cited pioneers like Mr Zubir Said, who composed countless Malay songs including the national anthem; Puan Noor Aishah – the spouse of Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak – who championed Malay heritage and devoted herself to many social causes; and Madam Saleha Mohd Shah, Singapore’s first female editor of a Malay fashion magazine and a recognised trendsetter.

“Through the refreshed MHC, we want to bring to life the stories of all these personalities, so that current and future generations can learn from them, and carry forward the values they stood for,” he said.

As part of the wider Kampong Gelam precinct, PM Wong encouraged the MHC to work closely with the stakeholders in the area to celebrate the shared heritage and keep the precinct vibrant and alive.

“The Government will continue to do our part to support these efforts by working with stakeholders, and supporting heritage businesses and cultural activities,” he said.

PM Lawrence Wong (centre) with (from left) MCCY permanent secretary Teoh Zsin Woon, Malay Heritage Foundation chairman Norshahril Saat, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, and Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo in front of the Malay Heritage Centre at its official reopening on April 25. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

PM Wong also encouraged the MHC to deepen collaborations across communities by creating more opportunities for dialogue and exchange through cross-cultural programmes and performances.

He said this would make the centre a space where culture is not just preserved but lived and shared – where more Singaporeans can experience Malay culture for themselves, and gain a deeper understanding of shared roots and identity.

In his speech, Dr Norshahril Saat, chairman of the Malay Heritage Foundation, said that with the Malay Heritage Centre now revamped, the foundation is ready to explore new possibilities through a nine-day festival, which began with a 300-participant parade on April 25.