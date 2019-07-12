Revamped community centre at Hong Lim Green to cater to working professionals

SINGAPORE - The Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Centre (CC) has been revamped after almost half a century in operation - with a new name and a new spirit as it aims to better meet the needs of working professionals in the Central Business District (CBD) that surrounds it.

Now known as imPAct @ Hong Lim Green, the new CC, which officially opened on Friday (July 12), will focus on three areas - sports and fitness, personal development and corporate social responsibility.

These were chosen following research by the People's Association (PA) two years ago into the changing needs of professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) in the CBD.

Attending the launch was Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, who is co-adviser to the imPAct @ Hong Lim Green advisory committee.

"We are targeting the PMEs, who are usually very busy with their lives, so they can take the opportunity of the proximity (of the CC) to their workplace to come and join us," he said.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is chairman of the PA, and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, the PA's deputy chairman.

Speaking at the event, Mr Chan said the revamped CC supports the PA's efforts to evolve with the times and changing needs of the people, adding that the PA is also looking at building more such "specialist CCs".

"For the next one, we'll be looking at whether we can build one in the Punggol Digital District, for young adults and IT professionals," said Mr Chan, though he did not provide further details.

Expected to open progressively from 2023, the 50ha Punggol Digital District will be a hub for industries such as cyber security and data analytics.

Spanning 1,600 sq m, imPAct @ Hong Lim features a gym, yoga studio, seminar room and outdoor community space.

This year, more than 200 activities, courses and interest groups will be introduced at the CC.

They include lunch-time fitness classes, leadership seminars and networking events for interest groups.

Meanwhile, as part of its corporate social responsibility focus, the CC - in partnership with the Central Singapore Community Development Council as well as corporations such as CapitaLand and Google - this year trialled an initiative, called the Aspirational Learning Trails.

The programme saw working professionals mentor 50 children from disadvantaged backgrounds, while also assisting them with their communication and leadership skills.

Grab Singapore country head Yee Wee Tang, who attended the launch on Friday, said the ride-hailing firm looked forward to working with the PA to create new programmes .

"We hope these programmes will resonate positively with working professionals," he said, noting they made up a "good proportion" of Grab's users.

An obstacle course, which saw some 500 working professionals participating, was held in conjunction with the launch, with the proceeds going to charity.