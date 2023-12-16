Revamped art centre at National Gallery S’pore lets children get hands-on with art

SINGAPORE - Children can try their hand at digital painting, sculpture and other art forms at the refreshed Keppel Centre for Art Education, which opened its doors at the National Gallery Singapore on Dec 16.

The new space was reopened following four months of renovation works that began in August. It features seven learning zones where hands-on activities allow children aged four to 12 to explore new technologies while learning about art.

The entire revamp – from conceptualisation and content development to user testing and renovation – took 1½ years to be completed.

In the revamped zones, young visitors are encouraged to express themselves in imaginative ways, be it through playing with materials to create 3D sculptures or interacting with immersive multimedia, said National Gallery Singapore.

One of them is the Experimentation zone, which provides children with 3D doodling pens and large wooden pieces to create and assemble their own 3D sculptures.