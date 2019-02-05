Reunion dinner with a touch of Indian culture

There's nothing like cooking up a new tradition for a reunion meal, especially one that includes yusheng and the traditional Indian side dish of vegetable yogurt known as raita.

Ms Jacqueline Lui , 28, married fellow public relations executive Abraham Christopher, 30, three years ago.

When they welcomed their first child, Diana Abraham, late last year, they wanted to start celebrating reunion meals with Mr Abraham's family so Diana could grow up experiencing Chinese culture.

"We want her to learn Mandarin in the future, and we wanted to start the foundation for this with the culture," said Ms Lui.

"We told our in-laws about the reunion dinner, and to them, it was something fun and they are open to learning something different."

Ms Lui's mother, Madam Ellen Lim, 64, worked with Mr Abraham's mother, Madam Jenet Nathan, 58, and his aunt, Ms Stella George, 55, to cook a lavish meal comprising Chinese and Indian favourites.

Mr Abraham's father, Mr Christopher George, 61, was also at the meal.

Madam Lim also introduced Mr Abraham's family members to the Chinese tradition of tossing yusheng to mark the occasion.

Ms Lui said: "It's quite normal for us to get together because we live near each other, but what is significant is the lohei (tossing of yusheng)."