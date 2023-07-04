Returning Singaporean students can apply from July 11 to join local schools

SINGAPORE – Singaporean students who are relocating back to the Republic can apply from July 11 for admission to a secondary school, junior college or Millennia Institute in the 2024 academic year.

These students would sit centralised tests under the School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (Spers) and receive a list of schools they are eligible for based on their test results, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a release on Tuesday.

Those seeking admission to Secondary 1 to 3 in 2024 have up till July 24 to apply for the Spers-Sec test on Sept 15, while those seeking Pre-University 1 admission in 2024 have up till Oct 20 to apply for the Spers-JC/MI test on Nov 9.

Returning Singaporeans are typically not placed at the Secondary 4 or Pre-University 2 levels as these are national examination years, MOE added.

Spers applicants will receive their school posting results in December, and join the schools the following month.

Those who wish to join a secondary school here in 2024 but are not able to take the Spers-Sec test in September can instead take the test in December, under the Supplementary Placement Exercise (SPE).

Application for this phase will run from Nov 1 to 13, for the test on Dec 6. Applicants in this phase will receive their posting in February 2024 and join the school the same month.

The MOE advised returning Singaporeans who can return in September to apply through Spers instead of the supplementary phase, as it would mean that the students can start school at the same time as their peers in January.

“(Returning Singaporeans) are encouraged to submit their Spers and SPE applications early, to avoid missing the application period,” MOE said.

Alternatively, students can apply for a place in a primary or secondary school near their homes in Singapore through the Assured School Placement service.

Instead of centralised tests, the prospective school may conduct school-based assessments, or an interview to determine the appropriate level and course or class for the child, MOE said.

“It is a convenient admission route which guarantees (returning Singaporeans) a place in a school with vacancies as near to their residence as possible, even before their return to Singapore.”

To apply for Spers-Sec: https://str.sg/iU9G

To apply for Spers-JC/MI: https://str.sg/iU9N