Return of full-scale New Year’s Eve community events

SINGAPORE - About 150 families living in the Kembangan-Chai Chee area spent their Saturday at a carnival that featured a magic show and other performances as full-scale New Year’s Eve community events made a return.

The event held at the Kampong Kembangan Community Club was organised for low-income families living in the area and with children below 12 years old. Participants could also register their interest for new mattresses.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and an MP for Marine Parade GRC, said at the event that nothing beats being able to physically get together after more than two years of Covid-19 restrictions. He added that this could be done confidently because of Singapore’s high vaccination rate.

He also said that as people celebrate New Year’s Eve differently, it is important to provide the community with different ways to commemorate the occasion. The carnival is organised by The Alphabet Project, a movement under Hope Initiative Alliance, and is supported by the Ministry of Social and Family Development Social Service Office in Kembangan-Chai Chee and other organisations.

He said: “We encourage residents to celebrate and, importantly, to reflect, to be thankful for what we have.”