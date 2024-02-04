Retrace steps of early immigrants in new Tanjong Pagar heritage tour

SINGAPORE – Mysterious marriages for the deceased used to take place in Seng Wong Beo temple at Peck Seah Street in Tanjong Pagar.

Two paper doll effigies – representing the groom and the bride - would be served with food offerings and presented with a paper house complete with furnishings from family members. The items would be placed on a paper bed at the end of the ghost marriage ritual, before being torched in an incinerator in the temple.

This ritual was practised by the temple for over 100 years and cost about $1,000 before it was stopped around eight years ago.

A temple staff who declined to be named said ghost couples were paired according to the cause of their death, for example, victims of miscarriages.

“Sometimes, the would-be groom would even tell his parents in a dream who he wanted to marry, and lead us to the address of the prospective bride,” she said, adding that some non-Chinese had also requested the service.

The 126-year-old temple is one of the highlights of My Tanjong Pagar Heritage Tour launched by My Community, a non-profit organisation that champions community heritage.

The temple, founded in 1898, was frequented by early immigrants from China, who mainly settled in Tanjong Pagar and Telok Ayer. It is unique for its traditional Chinese architecture, and the combination of elements from both Buddhist and Taoist worship under one roof.

While the Provincial City God is the main deity housed in the temple, other deities such as the White Tiger General, Yama King, and Azure Dragon are also worshipped.

The new tour is the 16th heritage trail by My Community, which has been organising free guided tours in various neighbourhoods since 2010, with the most popular ones in Tiong Bahru, Tanglin Halt and Alexandra. Each tour group can take up to 30 participants. There are about 30 tours each month, or around 900 participants. The tours are conducted in English.

The Tanjong Pagar tour takes participants down memory lane by retracing the steps of immigrants who arrived here during colonial times, and visiting landmarks that contributed to Singapore’s success as a port and its growth to a first world nation.

Besides the temple, the trail also features Tanjong Pagar Plaza, home to several shops that have been operating for close to 40 years.

Mr Ronnie Ong, 73, is retiring in August after spending 44 years manning his shop, Quick Photo Distributor.

The complex used to be filled with textile merchants, goldsmiths and stationery shops, he said. Today, it is dominated by beauty services like massage parlours and hair and nail salons.

“During the 80s, I could develop 500 rolls of film a day. I even had to work during Chinese New Year,” he said. “Today, I only print one or two photos a day, and mostly serve customers who want to have their passport photos taken.”