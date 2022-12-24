Retiree, 77, turns heads with community artwork using 80,000 bottle caps in Bedok

SINGAPORE – Crouching over his knees, a man in a batik shirt gingerly hammered another bottle cap into cement, working on a mosaic in the middle of an open neighbourhood square in Bedok.

With the bottle caps forming the shape of Singapore that is framed by bright flowers, the artist, retiree Sim Boh Huat, 77, said he empties his mind and simply lets intuition guide his work that started in July 2022.

Mr Sim, who lives in the neighbourhood, turns up every day from 3pm to 8pm.

Of the community artwork that is adjacent to Block 26 New Upper Changi Road, he said: “Like a gardener, I plant each bottle cap naturally into the ground like a flower.”

The work, which is presently untitled, is one of East Coast GRC’s projects that aim to involve the community to take greater ownership of their neighbourhoods under the East Coast Plan.

The plan was introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat during the general election in 2020. One of the pillars of the plan includes making the neighbourhood more vibrant through improving living and common spaces while involving residents.

Mr Sim, who had originally experimented with bottle cap mosaics in a community garden where he volunteers, said the ground was not suitable for laying the caps that kept getting washed away by the rain.

He brought this issue up to the Bedok Bougainvillea Resident Committee (RC), which manages his zone, seeking approval for a site for his artwork.

Mr Lanard Ng, 45, an engineer and chairman of the RC, said: “We were already looking for people to beautify and personify the area in line with the East Coast Plan, and it’s difficult to find people who have the time and energy to put in effort for their community.

“Mr Sim is passionate and meets both criteria, so we were happy to help him.”

Initially allotted with a small plot near a coffee shop in May 2022, Mr Sim soon realised that his art would require more space.

He was provided with a larger plot in the centre of the neighbourhood square, said Mr Ng.

This allowed for the artwork to begin in July 2022, when the plot of grass was cleared and the RC began a publicity campaign to collect the bottle caps.