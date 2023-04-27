Retired flip board from Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 to go on display at National Museum

SINGAPORE – Visitors to a new exhibition on travel at the National Museum of Singapore will be greeted by an analogue flight information flip board that was previously used at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2.

Known as a Solari board, it is being installed ahead of the museum’s upcoming exhibition, Now Boarding: Experiencing Singapore Through Travel, which will run from May 27 to Nov 19.

The exhibition traces Singapore’s rich history of travellers from the 1800s to the 2000s and examines the nation’s identity through the lens of travel as a visual language.

The Solari board will be on public display for the first time in the museum’s rotunda, welcoming visitors to the main exhibition. The media was invited on Thursday to watch its installation during a behind-the-scenes tour of the exhibition.

Changi Airport Group announced the decommissioning of its remaining two Solari boards in Terminal 2, located between check-in rows 9 and 10 of the departure hall, In January 2020.

It cited difficulties in sourcing parts for the boards and maintaining them.

Each board is made up of a large display board, backboard panels, metal casings and 2,052 capsules of individual letters and numbers to display flight details. It is powered by motors that rotate five flaps per second, creating its signature clacking sound to signal that the flight information is about to be renewed.

The board is best remembered for displaying a welcome sign for swimmer Joseph Schooling’s return after his gold medal victory at the 2016 Olympic Games.