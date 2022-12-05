Rethink active ageing centres to engage more seniors, tackle social isolation: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Active ageing centres (AACs) need to be transformed from their current state and become a “magnet” for seniors, to get them out of their homes and help them stay healthy and socially connected, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday.

AACs serve seniors in the community by providing them with recreational activities, social support and basic information, and referral to care services.

Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Health’s headquarters, Mr Ong noted that most seniors prefer living in the community, either independently or with some help, rather than in a nursing home.

He added that their “biggest enemy” is social isolation, so the Government is reviewing its strategy to help them socialise more and engage in more physical activities that can help delay – or even prevent – frailty and deterioration.

One main method to accomplish this would be to expand the network of active ageing centres around Singapore, so that senior support is “more ubiquitous”, said Mr Ong.

There are 119 such centres in the Republic, with plans to increase this number to 220 islandwide by 2025.

To be better aligned with the Healthier SG initiative – which will see the healthcare system focusing more on preventive care – AACs will expand their services from April 2023, according to the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

For one thing, they will provide assistance to seniors and help them to stick with the social and lifestyle interventions included in their individual health plans as devised by their family doctors.

For example, equipment for monitoring vital signs, which allows seniors to check their heart rate and oxygen levels, will be available at these centres.

Seniors will thus be able to record their vital signs as prescribed by their family doctor, said the AIC.

The Straits Times understands that service providers for AACs can tap a fund to help them expand their range of services. This will come from the $1 billion set aside for Healthier SG.

Mr Ong said that one of the best ways to entice seniors to visit AACs would be to provide them with nutritious meals.

“(Once seniors visit the centre), you can then do a lot of things – you can work with the healthcare clusters, you can do health checks… you can conduct physical exercises, activities and so forth,” said Mr Ong.

He was giving an overview of the “Care” pillar for the Forward Singapore exercise – which is a series of conversations centred on enhancing the nation’s social compact. The Healthier SG programme will be launched in six months, he added.