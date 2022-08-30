Retailers pull out all the stops for GSS as Covid-19 curbs ease

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is back in full force next month to woo shoppers with the easing of Covid-19 curbs, including masks no longer being required in malls.

The 28th GSS will be held from Sept 9 to Oct 10 to coincide with the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix (F1) from Sept 30 to Oct 2, returning after a two-year hiatus.

Retailers are pulling out all the stops this year, integrating both online and offline efforts, to attract shoppers back to malls and stores.

The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will offer daily deals and e-coupons on its GoSpree app platform for in-store and online redemption. Shoppers can also expect deals and offers spanning the retail and food and beverage sectors, hotels and attractions.

There will also be 9.9 and 10.10 surprise boxes, with mystery products worth $99 and $100 sold at $9.90 on Sept 9 and $10 on Oct 10.

Another highlight of GSS 2022 is an interactive game, Bag It Up, with $20,000 worth of prizes and shopping vouchers to be won.

Bazaar Singapura, a virtual shopping campaign "for locals, by locals" will offer deals by home-grown businesses. Shoppers can redeem the deals on GoSpree.

The bazaar is a collective effort by the Malay, Chinese and Indian chambers of commerce and industry, partnering SRA.

GSS was held online for the first time in 2020, as Singapore transitioned out of the circuit breaker. Last year, amid tight safe management measures which limited foot traffic, SRA partnered Lazada to boost online turnover for retailers.

The F1 race is expected to accelerate sales at GSS with the influx of tourists.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said last Saturday that this year's race is set to see its highest attendance since it began in 2008, with ticket sales surpassing those in 2019.

In 2019, it drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators, the second-highest after the 300,000 at the inaugural race in 2008.

Takings at the till grew at a slower pace in June as inflation that month hit its highest levels since 2008. Retail sales rose 14.8 per cent year on year, cooling from the 17.8 per cent growth in May, according to the latest figures from the Department of Statistics.

A spokesman for mall manager Lendlease said that with restrictions easing, GSS this year is a much-anticipated event for the retail sector.

It has rolled out a series of promotions at its four malls - 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter - from this month to October.

But with sales occurring throughout the year now, GSS will have to pump up the excitement to woo seasoned shoppers like 34-year-old Victoria Ng.

The human resource manager said: "I shop online now whenever I need anything. There are monthly sales like 7.7, 8.8 and 9.9. GSS does not really make a huge difference to me but I hope to see some good deals being offered."