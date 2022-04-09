Retailers face intensified manpower crunch amid post-pandemic recovery

Retail assistant Salina Jumaat attending to customers at the BHG outlet in Bugis Junction on April 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
SINGAPORE - The manpower crunch has escalated for the retail sector as local workers continue to shun its front-line jobs due to the long hours and shift work, even as other sectors compete for the same pool of workers with employers expanding hiring to prepare for post-pandemic recovery.

Ms Rose Tong, executive director of the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), said that while the relaxed safe management measures and easing of travel restrictions is good news for the retail sector, it has intensified the manpower shortage and fight for local workers.

