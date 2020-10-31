Retailer doing its best to transfer staff to brands under parent firm

Department store Robinsons said it is doing its best to transfer staff to other brands under its parent company, after announcing yesterday that it will be closing its last two stores in The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

The retailer employs 175 staff here. "Any staff movement will depend on the circumstances," it told The Straits Times.

The Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group owns Robinsons as well as franchises including Marks & Spencer and Zara.

Robinsons said yesterday that it is liquidating the two stores in Singapore, as well as two stores in Malaysia. The Malaysian stores employ 125 people.

"All store operations staff under Robinsons Singapore and Malaysia will remain in the employment of Robinsons until further notice," the company said.

Employees were informed yesterday of the stores' liquidation.

Robinsons said liquidator KordaMentha will work to maximise returns to creditors, including employees. It added that management has ensured that employees are supported with payments in keeping with the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act. These will be made to workers in the next payment cycle.

"(This) is well in advance of the usual liquidation process timing, which would usually take months," the company said.

The payments will be on top of employees' salaries, which will be paid in full, in line with the number of hours worked.

KordaMentha will work with the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) and relevant union bodies to support employees. It will also tap existing government schemes such as the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

SMMWU secretary-general David Yeo said the union was informed of Robinsons' plans to close ahead of time and will work with the National Trades Union Congress to help affected workers with training and job matching. "We are also in touch with other unionised companies to place affected workers in other jobs."

Employees past and present lamented the impending closures. Former Robinsons employee Donna Chua, who headed the store's marketing department for 19 years, said: "I have known many wonderful people in my team, staff from the store and suppliers. Robinsons is a household name that is iconic in Singapore."

Robinsons staff and brand promoters whom ST spoke to did not know when the stores will shutter.

A retail assistant, who has been with Robinsons for over 10 years, teared up as she said: "We are all like family here, like brothers and sisters. We usually pack meals and eat lunch together in the pantry. Everyone is very saddened by the news."

Ng Wei Kai, Tiffany Fumiko Tay and Prisca Ang