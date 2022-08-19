Retailer DFI launches initiative to provide one million meals to needy in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Retail giant DFI Retail Group is aiming to provide one million meals to the less fortunate in Singapore within the next two years, a timely initiative given the current higher prices because of inflation.

Working with The Food Bank Singapore, DFI said the "Have you Eaten?" project is part of its continued efforts to improve food security within the region it operates in. The Food Bank Singapore currently supports around 300,000 beneficiaries.

DFI, which has 10,200 outlets in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, runs Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Guardian and 7-Eleven branches locally.

In Singapore, for every 1kg of Meadows rice bought from any Giant, Cold Storage and CS Fresh store, 10 cents will be used to purchase the same brand at cost price, which will go towards feeding beneficiaries The Food Bank Singapore supports.

To incentivise support for the project, all Giant outlets will be offering a 15 per cent discount off all rice brands till Sunday (Aug 21).

A total of 1,000 care packs, worth $15 each and consisting of essentials such as rice and canned food, will also be distributed to the beneficiaries.

Chief executive of DFI Retail Group in South-east Asia, Mr Chris Bush, said: "Food is something very close to our hearts... we are acutely aware that there are those in our community who are not able to afford to have a proper meal a day, let alone three.

"So, if our mission is to provide customers with what they need, we must also go one step further and help those who are less fortunate, and are unable to afford meals."

Co-founder of The Food Bank Singapore, Ms Nichol Ng, said this latest campaign in partnership with DFI is a renewed commitment towards ensuring food security, especially important amid inflation and escalating costs of living.

"Donors usually either go out to buy food and donate to us, or donate money. But because of the situation now, it means that for every dollar, we get to buy less... it is just more expensive," she added.

"The Food Bank Singapore needs to work doubly hard to ensure everyone that needs aid gains access to it, and the DFI team has remained steadfast in their support towards our mission."