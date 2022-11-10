Retail investor group donates $64,888 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) received a $64,888 donation from a group of retail investors on Thursday.

Mr Roger Tan, 68, one of the donors who chipped in to the fund, said: “A little sacrifice by us will hopefully bring tremendous joy to the underprivileged schoolchildren in Singapore.

“This is especially so now that times are getting harder, with inflation affecting these children badly.”

The donation came from 114 members of Aztech Minority Watch, a retail investor group that was formed in 2017.

Mr Tan, a retired information technology manager, said the donation was made in memory of one of the group’s founders, Mr Francis Tay, who died in his sleep in 2019.

“This would be our way of honouring Mr Tay. He was a very friendly and hardworking person. I’m sure he would also want money to be donated to the underprivileged,” said Mr Tan.

“Children will shape our future. So we hope the money can help them as much as possible.”

Initiated by The Straits Times in 2000, STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families. The fund has disbursed more than $90 million to more than 200,000 children since then.

Every year, the fund supports 10,000 children and youth from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is less than $690. Around $7.8 million has been disbursed by STSPMF since the start of this year.