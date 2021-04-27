Resurgence of 'account suspended' scam targeting bank customers

A scam where customers receive an SMS claiming their bank accounts have been suspended has resurfaced here, the police said yesterday.

These spoofed messages, which appear in the same thread as official messages from local banks, would direct customers to call a phone number for assistance.

Swindlers impersonating bank staff would answer the call and ask victims for their NRIC and credit card details.

After providing their details, victims would discover that unauthorised transactions were made from their bank accounts.

When they contact the bank's hotline, they would be told that there are no security issues with their card.

The police did not say how many customers have fallen for this bank phishing ruse since it resurfaced, although they previously said they had recorded around 900 such scams in the first half of last year, more than 20 times the number in the same period in 2019.

Bank customers lost $3.6 million in the first half of last year through such scams, they added.

In a statement yesterday, the police said those who receive a suspicious message or call purporting to be from their bank should verify it by calling the hotline published on the bank's website and not the number provided in the SMS.

They should also check the messages for grammatical errors, which are an indication of a scam.

Police said the public should not disclose their banking details and one-time password to anyone.

In January, they warned of a bank phishing scam involving callers who impersonate Singapore government officials.

Victims in such cases receive phone calls or messages allegedly from government agencies, such as the police or Ministry of Manpower, claiming that there are issues with their bank accounts.

The same ruse would then be used to get their banking or personal details.