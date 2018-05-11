Stolen A-level Chemistry exam scripts: 3 out of 36 students who retook paper improved their grades

SINGAPORE - Thirty-six students affected by the theft of their GCE A-level Chemistry exam scripts last November retook the paper in April and three of them improved their grades.

The students received their results on Friday (May 11).

The three candidates who improved on their original results will receive updated results slips and certificates, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a press release on Friday.

As the better grades from the two examinations will be taken, the other 33 candidates will retain their previously awarded grades.

Last November, the answer scripts of 238 Singapore students for Chemistry Paper 3 were stolen from a courier van transporting the papers to an examiner in Britain.

Paper 3 carries 35 per cent of the marks for the subject, and affected students were awarded final grades based on their performance in the other three Chemistry papers and their cohort's performance.

They were also offered the option of retaking the Paper 3 component in April or November this year.

Of the 57 who registered for the April re-examination, 21 did not show up.

Meanwhile, 18 candidates have registered for the November re-examination, and will be sitting the same paper as all other candidates taking the 2018 GCE examinations.