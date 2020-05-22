Can I have a picnic at the park or wear a plastic face shield instead of a mask after June 1?

When Singapore's circuit breaker period ends on June 1, more businesses and activities will progressively be allowed to resume.

On Tuesday, the Government said the reopening will be done in three phases.

Phase one, from June 2, will last for at least four weeks as some restrictions are eased.

Phase two will last several months as even more measures are lifted. This will lead to phase three, which will be the "new normal" until a vaccine or treatment is found for Covid-19.

The Straits Times answers some questions about what you can do from June 2, when the first phase begins.

Q Can I travel to a park outside of my immediate neighbourhood to exercise?

A No. If you need to exercise (walking, jogging or cycling), you should continue to do so in your immediate neighbourhood, such as at a park or park connector near you.

Do it alone or with individuals who live with you in the same household.

All carparks in parks, gardens and nature reserves will remain closed.

While at the park, please comply with safe distancing measures and wear a face mask, except when doing strenuous exercises such as running, cycling, brisk walking or walking on hilly terrain.

Q Can I have a picnic at the park and will the beach at East Coast Park be reopened?

A No. Gathering in groups in parks, as well as social or recreational activities such as having picnics, group exercising, photography, kite-flying and playing games such as frisbee and football will still not be permitted.

The beaches at East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park, Pasir Ris Park, Punggol Point, Sembawang Park and West Coast Park will remain closed. In parks, fishing areas, fitness corners, football fields, food vending machines, among other things, will remain closed.

Q Can my domestic helper go out and meet her friends on her day off?

A No. Foreign domestic workers should continue to stay at home on their rest days after the circuit breaker period. Like the rest of the community, they should not meet their friends or gather in public spaces during phase one.

However, they can continue to go out to do essential errands and buy meals. But they must return home immediately after these errands are done.

If a maid needs to go out for a limited time on her rest day, she needs to arrange with her employer to do it only on a weekday, wear a mask, follow all safe distancing measures and activate the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing.

Q Can I take driving lessons?

A No. Driving lessons will not be allowed to resume.

Q Can I wear a plastic face shield instead of a face mask when I go out?

A Yes, you can do so even now, during the circuit breaker period.

The Health Ministry said on its website that any mask, including reusable masks or plastic face shields, offer adequate basic protection for the general public who need to go out of their homes.

But plastic spit guards predominantly covering the mouth are not considered masks.



Apart from face masks, plastic face shields can be worn by students as well as the general public who need to go out of their homes. PHOTO: MOE



Q Will schools try to have lessons in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible, as it may be difficult for students to have lessons in stuffy classrooms while wearing masks?

A As part of safe management measures, schools will use well-ventilated venues for lessons. Students who have underlying conditions that may be aggravated through the prolonged use of masks, or who may feel uncomfortable wearing a mask, can consider using a face shield instead.

Q Are students allowed to have meals together in school canteens? Dine-in services are not allowed at most other canteens, like commercial canteens.

A Yes, provided they observe safe distancing measures in the canteen, like sitting at spaced intervals.

Q How will schools stagger arrival and dismissal times?

A To reduce congestion, schools will stagger arrival and dismissal times in various ways, such as according to the academic level of the students or mode of transport (for instance, letting students who take the school bus leave first).

Schools will continue to take care of students' well-being even as they optimise the staggering. Please look out for the specific instructions of your child's school, which will plan the various moves based on the profile of the students and traffic situation.